Universal pension scheme lacks clarity







Economists have sounded alarms over the absence of detailed fund management strategies, asserting that this opacity exposes vulnerabilities in the Universal Pension Scheme. Fund management is pivotal in ensuring sustainable returns for pensioners. Furthermore, attracting informal sector workers, constituting roughly 80% of the workforce, and fostering confidence in the scheme are formidable challenges.



These pension schemes, however, have the potential for bolstering the country's transition from a developing to a more developed one. Such programs can provide a critical safety net for citizens in a time of shifting demographics, employment obstacles, and increased lifespans. The programs must address concerns about transparency, seamlessly communicate with the private sector, and adjust to the requirements of an informal workforce if they are to be successful.



Munim Mortuza

