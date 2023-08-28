Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka-Tokyo ties to grow further

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

It is encouraging to note that Bangladesh and Japan have been reported to ink a defence equipment and technology transfer agreement soon. The agreement is a part of promoting regional peace and security. Both countries are engaged in a dialogue on sealing an agreement and full details of it are yet to be disclosed. A Japan based think-tank had organised a roundtable discussion at the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday in this regard.

However, BD-Japan bilateral ties have witnessed a significant boost in the past decade. And Japan selected Bangladesh as one of the 4 countries - apart from Philippines, Malaysia and Fiji to be a beneficiary of its new Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme. Moreover, the two countries have also agreed to appoint defence attaches in their respective embassies.

We consider the OSA agreement between the two countries to be of immense importance in today's fast changing geopolitical landscape and security related issues. In addition, it would undeniably benefit our armed forces and other related organizations by obtaining tech-savvy defence equipments as well as assistance for infrastructure development based on security needs. That said- the two countries strategic ties are deepening fast compared to most of our diplomatic  ties with the rest of the world.

Japan is also deeply engaged in developing some of our key infrastructures including Matarbari power plant, metro rail, and Dhaka airport's third terminal. Moreover, trade and investment between the two countries have marked a sharp increase. For the first time, two-way trade crossed $4 billion. We expect the volume get even bigger.

Not to mention, Japan provided the largest amount of overseas development assistance, $24.72 billion, to Bangladesh since 1971. The country's assistance is still continuing in various forms of co-operation.

Looking at the bigger picture, there has been a noticeable growth in number of Japanese businesses operating in Bangladesh. Currently, some 350 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh, with more than $380 million in combined investment.

Of them, 85 percent of local and joint investors have desired Bangladesh and Japan to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to accelerate trade and investment. And more than 5, 000 Japanese businesses are reportedly searching for investment options.

In conclusion, given Japan's sincere commitment to ensure regional peace and stability, we believe, The Land of The Rising Sun can also play a crucial role to address the prolonged Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Bangladesh. The Rohingya crisis erupted in Myanmar is a huge security threat for Bangladesh as well as the region. While a defence deal can surely empower our army and law enforcement agencies to combat security threats, a more pro-active engagement in repatriation of the refugees can take BD-Japan bilateral ties to the next level.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Universal pension scheme lacks clarity
Dhaka-Tokyo ties to grow further
Stop plagiarism in our society
PM’s successful visit to South Africa
New drug called ‘Monkey Dust’ sparks concerns
Acute crisis of dengue testing kits at Kamalnagar
Suicide is no solution
KSA to strengthen ties, ease pilgrimage process for Bangladeshis


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft