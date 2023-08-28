Dhaka-Tokyo ties to grow further







However, BD-Japan bilateral ties have witnessed a significant boost in the past decade. And Japan selected Bangladesh as one of the 4 countries - apart from Philippines, Malaysia and Fiji to be a beneficiary of its new Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme. Moreover, the two countries have also agreed to appoint defence attaches in their respective embassies.



We consider the OSA agreement between the two countries to be of immense importance in today's fast changing geopolitical landscape and security related issues. In addition, it would undeniably benefit our armed forces and other related organizations by obtaining tech-savvy defence equipments as well as assistance for infrastructure development based on security needs. That said- the two countries strategic ties are deepening fast compared to most of our diplomatic ties with the rest of the world.

Japan is also deeply engaged in developing some of our key infrastructures including Matarbari power plant, metro rail, and Dhaka airport's third terminal. Moreover, trade and investment between the two countries have marked a sharp increase. For the first time, two-way trade crossed $4 billion. We expect the volume get even bigger.



Not to mention, Japan provided the largest amount of overseas development assistance, $24.72 billion, to Bangladesh since 1971. The country's assistance is still continuing in various forms of co-operation.



Looking at the bigger picture, there has been a noticeable growth in number of Japanese businesses operating in Bangladesh. Currently, some 350 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh, with more than $380 million in combined investment.



Of them, 85 percent of local and joint investors have desired Bangladesh and Japan to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to accelerate trade and investment. And more than 5, 000 Japanese businesses are reportedly searching for investment options.



In conclusion, given Japan's sincere commitment to ensure regional peace and stability, we believe, The Land of The Rising Sun can also play a crucial role to address the prolonged Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Bangladesh. The Rohingya crisis erupted in Myanmar is a huge security threat for Bangladesh as well as the region. While a defence deal can surely empower our army and law enforcement agencies to combat security threats, a more pro-active engagement in repatriation of the refugees can take BD-Japan bilateral ties to the next level.



