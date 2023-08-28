

Ageing population needs social engagements



At its core, the Disengagement Theory posits that as people age, they gradually disengage from societal roles and relationships, reducing their social interactions and engagement with the external world. Cumming and Henry argued that this process of disengagement was a mutual and inevitable response both from individuals and society itself. They suggested that this withdrawal from active participation was a natural part of ageing, allowing older individuals to focus on inner reflection, personal growth, and preparing for the eventual end of life.



One of the key ideas behind the Disengagement Theory is the notion of a "life course." This concept suggests that individuals engage in roles and relationships throughout life, each with distinct rights, responsibilities, and expectations. However, as people age, the theory proposes that these roles gradually diminish, leading to a decrease in social interactions. While the theory gained traction upon its introduction, it also sparked criticism and alternative viewpoints.

Critics of the Disengagement Theory argue that it might oversimplify the complexities of ageing and the dynamics of social interaction. One prominent counterargument is the "activity theory," which suggests that older adults who remain socially active and engaged maintain higher levels of satisfaction and well-being. Proponents of the activity theory contend that social interaction remains crucial to maintaining cognitive function, emotional well-being, and a sense of purpose in later life.



Another criticism of the Disengagement Theory stems from its potential to reinforce stereotypes and ageism. The theory's assertion that withdrawal from societal roles is an inevitable aspect of ageing might inadvertently perpetuate the idea that older individuals are less valuable or capable members of society. In contrast, the proponents of the "continuity theory" argue that individuals tend to maintain their personality traits, values, and preferences throughout life. Therefore, rather than experiencing a drastic disengagement, older adults continue seeking activities and social interactions that align with their established identities.



In recent years, scholars have recognised the Disengagement Theory's limitations and embraced a more nuanced approach to understanding ageing and social interaction. The "social exchange theory" suggests that social interactions are driven by a mutual exchange of benefits, regardless of age. This theory emphasises the importance of reciprocity and positive reinforcement in maintaining intergenerational relationships. By focusing on the benefits of social engagement, this theory challenges the idea of inevitable disengagement in old age.



Furthermore, modern perspectives on ageing emphasise the concept of "successful ageing," which involves maintaining physical health, cognitive function, and social engagement as individuals age. Successful ageing encourages a proactive approach to maintaining social relationships, seeking new activities, and adapting to changing circumstances. This viewpoint aligns with the activity theory, suggesting that meaningful pursuits foster a sense of purpose and well-being in later life.



In Bangladesh, a country characterised by a growing population and a shifting demographic landscape, ageing and social interaction dynamics are undergoing notable changes. Traditionally, the Bangladeshi culture strongly emphasises familial ties and intergenerational support, shaping the nature of social interactions among older people. As the country experiences demographic transitions and urbanisation, these dynamics are evolving, posing challenges and opportunities for the elderly population.



In Bangladesh, older adults often play integral roles within extended families, offering wisdom, guidance, and caretaking responsibilities. Social interactions frequently revolve around familial gatherings and community events, contributing to a sense of belonging and purpose among older people. However, as urbanisation accelerates and younger generations pursue educational and professional opportunities away from their hometowns, traditional family structures may need to be revised. This changing landscape can lead to decreased face-to-face interactions and potentially result in feelings of isolation among older individuals who remain in rural areas.



Furthermore, technological advancements are gradually penetrating even the remotest corners of Bangladesh, altering social interactions. Mobile phones and digital platforms enable older adults to connect with family members who may have migrated for work or education. While bridging geographic distances, these tools also require digital literacy skills that may be lacking among the older generation. This points to a need for targeted efforts to empower elderly individuals with digital literacy training, enabling them to engage in virtual social interactions and stay connected in a changing society.



Ageing and social interaction in Bangladesh are deeply intertwined with cultural values and changing demographics. While traditional family networks continue to provide a foundation for social engagement among the elderly, urbanisation and technological advancements are reshaping the nature of these interactions. As Bangladesh navigates these shifts, it becomes essential to balance preserving the cultural significance of intergenerational bonds and embracing the potential benefits of modern connectivity. Empowering older adults with the skills and resources needed to participate in evolving social landscapes is crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and well-being in their later years.



The disengagement theory, proposed by Cumming and Henry in the 1960s, has played a significant role in shaping the discourse on ageing and social interaction. While it introduced valuable ideas about the changing dynamics of roles and relationships with age, it also faced criticism for oversimplifying the complexities of ageing and potentially reinforcing ageist stereotypes.



Contemporary research has led to the development of alternative theories, such as the activity, continuity, and social exchange theories, which offer more nuanced perspectives on ageing and social engagement. As society continues to evolve and our understanding of ageing deepens, it is crucial to consider a holistic approach that accounts for individuals' diverse experiences and choices as they navigate the various stages of life.



