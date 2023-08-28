

Nonchalant role of DU administration results in seat crisis for students



This is an issue that affects all of the student residences at the University of Dhaka, not just one dorm (Hall). According to a National Daily, University of Dhaka students protested in 2019 over the same demand to halt the seat issue and eradicate the oppressive "Mass Room" or "Guest room" culture (a common area run by the leader of the student association of the ruling party). Later, our Vice Chancellor promised the rabble that he would do everything in his power to find a solution to the accommodation crisis. The words aren't retained. It has evolved into an iniquitous and perennial dispute on the campus of Dhaka University. Every year, out of some 5,000 students who enroll at the university, mostly from distant districts, about 2,000 of them manage to secure accommodation in the residential halls. University of Dhaka has a total of 21 dorms, five of which are specifically for female students. According to the engineering department, these dorms have a capacity of 16,180 seats against a total of 37,000 students who are enrolled there at any given time. As these students have no suitable place to live in the city of Dhaka, they try their hardest to get a seat in a residential hall of the university. Unfortunately, 55% of students are out of the accommodation facilities.



General students claimed that the ruling party's student organization took advantage of seat crisis by turning four-bed room into "mass rooms" and placing 30 to 40 first-year students almost in every male dorm, depriving meritorious students access to accommodation and compelling the students to participate in their political programs. Those who are able to keep up good interactions with leaders and attend political events can secure a seat in the hall. The solution to the seat crisis is to get involved in politics, but that turns a regular student into a political goon who begins to take advantage of others by illegally grabbing single rooms, renting out rooms to outsiders, stealing free food from canteen owners, or coercing juniors to perform unethical tasks. This is the filthy culture that has long been practiced on the university campus.

A news report about a student who completed his undergraduate and post-graduate studies while sleeping on the balcony of Salimullah Muslim Hall, a University of Dhaka residence hall, recently came as I scrolled. To avail of a legitimate seat in a room, that student submitted at least 20 applications to the residence hall administration. Sadly, he is not the one. There are numerous cases of students who have completed their academic careers and are now living outside the dorm or in a balcony, hallway, or university mosque. The victim claims that only if he supported the ruling political party's student organization and went to political events would this scenario not be such. A student must apply to the associated hall with the required documentation if he or she desires to secure a seat in the hall. However, this is in fact a formality. He will not get a seat unless he speaks with the students' leaders of the ruling party's student organizations. The irony is being fully aware of it, the 21 hall administrations and the university authority choose to remain as a silent spectacular in this situation. It could have some "Complex" issues.



It is alleged that there are so many students who lived in the dorms 5 to 6 years even after completing their graduation and post-graduation and the student leaders rent out some rooms to the non-students or students from different institutions. This situation may be seen in almost every male residence hall. Fortunately, although it is a very small percentage compared to the number of applicants, the female hall authority does have some authority to assign seats based on merit lists. The female hall student leader of the party in power takes advantage of those who cannot afford a place to reside and continue their education. The seat allotment process is done through a sort of compromise between the student leader and the hall administration. We often come across news reports that claim students who opt not to take part in the political program are even banished from the hall or undergo physical assault.



It is true that a disproportionate number of students are admitted each year contrasting to the hall's capacity, but the power practice by the student leaders has made the probability of availing seat more shrink. The victims, from rural and underdeveloped areas, aspire of higher studies that are wrecked after enduring this miserable life. To my understanding, the Kuwait Moitree Hall's three-point demand is highly esteemed and is applicable to other halls. It is very important to adjust the number of seat allotment and the actual seat capacity of the hall. The number of people living in each room should be determined by the size and the liveability, not based on allotment stress.



The University of Dhaka is one of the public universities of dreams for many higher secondary students and a sanctuary of hope for their parents. Our university administration needs to take intervention to stop offering seats to students for using them as a political puppet. Being an optimist, I hope that Dhaka University authority will show the earnest endeavour to solve the seat crisis and provide accommodation facility to the students while this is a basic human necessity. This intervention may thwart thousands of students coming from a far-off hamlet or suburbs from turning into pawns in this political chess game.



The writer is a columnist and Research student of Postgraduate Program in Disaster Management (PPDM), BRAC University



