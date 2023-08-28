US tries to maintain its hegemony







Examining the history of world politics, the poles of global power have shifted every 100 years. The masculinity with which America ruled the 20th century is now in mid-heaven. Moreover, the world has understood about the theory of 'Conflict and Weapons Sale'. America now needs to open several war fronts to strengthen its own economic losses in the Corona situation. The US looks for places where weapons can be sold in the name of humanitarian aid. America is therefore creating the situation first in Ukraine and now in Taiwan.



In the new world order, regional powers are taking initiatives to solve their own conflicts and crises and are moving towards creating a regional market system. As a relevant example, two countries in the Middle East are Iraq-Iran. After ending eight years of war from 1980 to 1988, they have now focused on developing mutual relations. In the Iran-Saudi Arabia conflict, where the entire Middle East including Syria and Yemen is unstable, they are also sitting at the same table with the mediation of China.

The same happened in Africa. Inspired by the spirit of nationalism, the whole of Africa has started to question why they are still below the poverty line despite having so much wealth? A recent analysis of the situation in Niger shows that Niger is a country rich in uranium. The uranium extracted from it was used in nuclear reactors in Europe. This they could procure at a very nominal price. The reason it can do this is France. France made an agreement with its former colony in exchange for independence that France would have first priority in all trade with Niger. If for some reason France does not want to do business, then only Niger can think of someone else.



Many regions including the Middle East, Africa are beginning to emerge from the grip of such strategic exploitation in the name of free trade. For this reason, the countries of this region have been more attentive to the development of mutual relations. As a result, the US arms market is shrinking. That's why their target is now Asia after getting tired from Africa, Middle East. People of this region are more influenced by faith than logic. Moreover, the colonial rulers left behind some boundary issues before they were expelled. Arms selling companies want to move along that path.



Former US President Donald Trump has always complained that Joe Biden's campaign fund has investments from arms dealers. That's why Joe Biden has to fight for those institutions. Moreover, the way such a large region like Asia is occupying the global market system is also a concern for America. On the other hand, the 'brain drain' or scholarship system that America used to take away talented students and monopolize the innovation system has also decreased. India-China-Russia has almost overtaken this global talent hunt competition by providing various facilities.



America cannot ignore Asia even if it wants to. Because it is impossible to imagine the world without Asia's nearly 4 billion population. The proof of the impact of the Asian market is the English Football Premier League. The English league also moved their playing times of match according to the region. The future leadership of this region will be China-India-Bangladesh. This tripartite supply chain will be the core of global power. The way this region has dealt with the overall situation even in the global corona situation is proof of that. From that perspective trilateral border issues need to be resolved while they remain minor. May it never turn into a conflict.



The disputed border between China and India is divided into three areas. One is the western sector around Ladakh. The second is the border formed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states adjacent to Tibet and the third is the eastern sector bordering Arunachal. Although China does not share a direct border with Bangladesh, China has a close ally with Myanmar. China has not taken a strong role in the Myanmar-Bangladesh Rohingya crisis. On the other hand, India has a border of 4156 km with Bangladesh.



As a neighbouring country, India is strong in terms of geography, population, resources. A stronger neighbour is good for the other neighbour if they have mutual good relationship. There, Bangladesh,India are bound by blood partnership. So not only Bangladesh but also India should be remembered not only them but also Bangladesh on its three sides. Therefore, the border killing should be stopped, the proper distribution of the water of common rivers, i.e. through overall cooperation, the relationship should be strengthened in the coming time. So is China.



Thinking about the future world leadership and the people of this region, we should make a trade route to maintain the regional market system, uniform monetary policy and global supply chain, not in anyone's trap. As if any sanctions or deception could keep Asia on track. For this reason, the place of mutual trust between the neighbours should be strengthened.



The writer is Former Student Leader



