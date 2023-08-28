Video
Home Countryside

Teenage girl rescued, 3 smugglers held in Khulna

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Aug 27: Police rescued a teen-age girl on the bank of the Padlia River under Moheshpur Police Station (PS) in Jhenidah near Indian border in the early hours of Saturday.

On information, a special team of Khanjahan Ali PS conducted an operation at night and rescued Bithi Khatun, 19, of Dighalia Upazila in Khulna.

Sub Inspector (SI) of Khanjahan Ali PS Md Ishtiaq confirmed the information.

Police also arrested three members of trafficking syndicate. They are Indian citizen Sheikh Javed, 35, son of Sheikh Oli, hailed from Murshidabad in West Bengal, India, Sonia Khatun, 23, daughter of Hayat Laskar, and Kulsum Begum, 25, daughter of Nur Islam of Hazigram under Dighalia Upazila in Khulna.

On August 24, Momtaz Begum, aunt of the victim, filed a general diary (GD) with the PS, alleging her niece Bithi Khatun was in the custody of the syndicate.

Following the GD, a special police team went to the river bank. They rescued the girl who was supposed to be trafficked to India.

She was rescued and three traffickers including two women were arrested, SI Ishtiaq added.


