Five found dead in 5 districts





KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a woman from her house in Rupsa Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shanta Begum, 22, wife of Sohag Talukdar, a resident of Ramnagar Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupsa Police Station (PS) Md Shahin said the family members spotted the body of the hanging body of the woman in the house and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's mother Salma Begum filed an unnatural death case with Rupsa PS in this regard, the OC added.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: The body of a passenger who went missing after a boat capsized in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district was recovered on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahjahan, 40, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Tamarddi Union in the upazila. He was an agricultural labourer by profession.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the body from the Meghna River near Atharbeki in the upazila at around 7 am on Saturday with the help of local fishermen.

Earlier, an engine-run passenger boat capsized in the Meghna River at around 3:45 pm on Friday on the way from Char Ataur of the upazila to Koralia Ghat.

According to local sources, the engine-run boat with 25 workers fell into the waves and sank when it was in the middle of the Meghna River. Later on, another boat rescued 24 passengers alive.

Hatiya BCG personnel launched an operation but could not rescue the missing labourer.

Later, at around 7 am on Saturday, 16 hours after the incident, the BCG members recovered the body of missing labourer Shahjahan with the help of local fishermen, said Hatia Coast Guard Station Commander Praveer Kumar.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the BCG official added.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy, who was abducted from Jatrabari area in Dhaka on Monday, was found dead in the city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, 13, son of Golam Rasul of Dhalpur in Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Aktaruzzaman, inspector of Panchlaish PS, said the abductors likely killed the boy after failing to get ransom.

Family members of the deceased said Nurun Nabi went missing on Monday and someone made a phone call to the boy's father demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom for releasing his son.

Golam Rasul lodged a general diary with Jatrabari PS on Tuesday.

He also provided Tk 5,000 to the abductors through bKash.

Golam Rasul claimed that he provided all information to police but they did not take prompt action.

On Friday morning, locals spotted the body of Nurun Nabi at Hill View residential area in Chattogram and informed police.

Nurun Nabi's brother identified the body on Friday night.

Police are trying to arrest the abductors, said Inspector Aktaruzzaman.

Jatrabari PS OC Mafizul Islam said police were investigating the incident after the general diary was filed and that the abductors could be the deceased's neighbours.

The Jatrabari PS OC also denied the allegation of negligence brought by the deceased's father.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from the Arial Khan River in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in the river in Chargohalbaria area under Krishnapur Union of the upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2 pm and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that someone might have killed the woman and threw her body into the river.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the blood-stained body of an ethnic man from an auto rice mill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 30, hailed from Magrai area under Birganj Municipality in Dinajpur District.

Police and local sources said Liton came to work in the extension of an auto rice mill of Setu Agro Industries in Ranigaon Village under Baghber Union under Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur District along with other labourers.

The labourers left the workplace at around 7:30 am on Thursday after getting their weekly allowances, but Liton and one Raqib stayed there in their rented room. At around 10:30 pm, Liton went out of the room, but did not return.

As he did not return till the dawn on Saturday, his co-workers started searching for him. At one stage of the search, they saw the blood stained body of Liton lying under a dyer in the extended building of the auto rice mill in the morning and informed the authorities concerned.

The authorities concerned then informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained five of the deceased's colleagues and took them to the police custody for questioning.

The deceased's colleagues Tariful, 35, and Raqib, 28, said Liton was supposed to by a second hand smart phone from someone at night. He went of the house along with Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 in cash at night due to this. They assumed that Liton might have been killed either because of the money or the newly bought smart phone.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken against those involved in the killing.



Five people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Khulna, Noakhali, Chattogram, Narsingdi and Sherpur, in two days.KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a woman from her house in Rupsa Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Shanta Begum, 22, wife of Sohag Talukdar, a resident of Ramnagar Village in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupsa Police Station (PS) Md Shahin said the family members spotted the body of the hanging body of the woman in the house and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police assumed that the woman might have committed suicide over family feud.However, the deceased's mother Salma Begum filed an unnatural death case with Rupsa PS in this regard, the OC added.HATIYA, NOAKHALI: The body of a passenger who went missing after a boat capsized in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district was recovered on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Shahjahan, 40, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Tamarddi Union in the upazila. He was an agricultural labourer by profession.Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the body from the Meghna River near Atharbeki in the upazila at around 7 am on Saturday with the help of local fishermen.Earlier, an engine-run passenger boat capsized in the Meghna River at around 3:45 pm on Friday on the way from Char Ataur of the upazila to Koralia Ghat.According to local sources, the engine-run boat with 25 workers fell into the waves and sank when it was in the middle of the Meghna River. Later on, another boat rescued 24 passengers alive.Hatiya BCG personnel launched an operation but could not rescue the missing labourer.Later, at around 7 am on Saturday, 16 hours after the incident, the BCG members recovered the body of missing labourer Shahjahan with the help of local fishermen, said Hatia Coast Guard Station Commander Praveer Kumar.The body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the BCG official added.CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy, who was abducted from Jatrabari area in Dhaka on Monday, was found dead in the city on Friday.The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, 13, son of Golam Rasul of Dhalpur in Jatrabari in Dhaka.Aktaruzzaman, inspector of Panchlaish PS, said the abductors likely killed the boy after failing to get ransom.Family members of the deceased said Nurun Nabi went missing on Monday and someone made a phone call to the boy's father demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom for releasing his son.Golam Rasul lodged a general diary with Jatrabari PS on Tuesday.He also provided Tk 5,000 to the abductors through bKash.Golam Rasul claimed that he provided all information to police but they did not take prompt action.On Friday morning, locals spotted the body of Nurun Nabi at Hill View residential area in Chattogram and informed police.Nurun Nabi's brother identified the body on Friday night.Police are trying to arrest the abductors, said Inspector Aktaruzzaman.Jatrabari PS OC Mafizul Islam said police were investigating the incident after the general diary was filed and that the abductors could be the deceased's neighbours.The Jatrabari PS OC also denied the allegation of negligence brought by the deceased's father.MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from the Arial Khan River in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals spotted the body in the river in Chargohalbaria area under Krishnapur Union of the upazila and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2 pm and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police suspect that someone might have killed the woman and threw her body into the river.Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the blood-stained body of an ethnic man from an auto rice mill in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Liton, 30, hailed from Magrai area under Birganj Municipality in Dinajpur District.Police and local sources said Liton came to work in the extension of an auto rice mill of Setu Agro Industries in Ranigaon Village under Baghber Union under Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur District along with other labourers.The labourers left the workplace at around 7:30 am on Thursday after getting their weekly allowances, but Liton and one Raqib stayed there in their rented room. At around 10:30 pm, Liton went out of the room, but did not return.As he did not return till the dawn on Saturday, his co-workers started searching for him. At one stage of the search, they saw the blood stained body of Liton lying under a dyer in the extended building of the auto rice mill in the morning and informed the authorities concerned.The authorities concerned then informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have detained five of the deceased's colleagues and took them to the police custody for questioning.The deceased's colleagues Tariful, 35, and Raqib, 28, said Liton was supposed to by a second hand smart phone from someone at night. He went of the house along with Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 in cash at night due to this. They assumed that Liton might have been killed either because of the money or the newly bought smart phone.Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken against those involved in the killing.