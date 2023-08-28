Video
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:37 AM
Home Countryside

Girl killed in Bhola road mishap

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Aug 27: A girl was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Maria, 7, daughter of Md Ismail Kazi, a resident of Uttar Babpta Village in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Maria near Bapta Buri Mosque on the Bhola-Ilisha regional highway at noon while she was going to a grocery shop from the house. She died on the spot.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 
Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Hospital Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.


