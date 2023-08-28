Girl killed in Bhola road mishap







The deceased was identified as Maria, 7, daughter of Md Ismail Kazi, a resident of Uttar Babpta Village in the upazila.



Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Maria near Bapta Buri Mosque on the Bhola-Ilisha regional highway at noon while she was going to a grocery shop from the house. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Hospital Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.



BHOLA, Aug 27: A girl was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Maria, 7, daughter of Md Ismail Kazi, a resident of Uttar Babpta Village in the upazila.Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Maria near Bapta Buri Mosque on the Bhola-Ilisha regional highway at noon while she was going to a grocery shop from the house. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Hospital Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.