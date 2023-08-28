

Incomplete bridge causes public sufferings at Ullapara



Public communication from Borhor area of Ullapara to Upazila Sadar is hampered.



In order to reduce public sufferings, the bridge was constructed over the Beel Surja River in the upazila two years back.

It was constructed under the initiative of LGED-Sirajganj. But its two link roads were not raised.

At present, bamboo and wood-made ladders have been set up on both edges of the bridge to facilitate public lifting.



Several thousands of people of 12 villages including Baria, Jikira and Kaliganj are suffering.



As no transport can get on the bridge, goods transposition is hampered seriously.



The construction of about 30-metre bridge was opened in 2019. It was completed without link roads in 2022.



Ullapara Municipality Mayor SM Nazrul Islam confirmed sufferings. He demanded raising the link roads.



LGED Executive Engineer Md Safiqul Islam said, the bridge project of Baria Village of Ullapara-Kaliganj Road has been completed by about 80 per cent. Due to land acquisition related complications, its link roads could not be built, he added.



"But deputy commissioner has recently given us assurance of handing over land to us.



Link roads will be raised within next three months," he maintained.



