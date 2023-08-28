Onion prices go up in Bogura despite huge supply BOGURA, Aug 27: In a jump-up pace, onion prices are continuing to increase in district bazaars despite huge supply.





In the wake of Indian export duty imposition, district markets are experiencing price instability.







This unabated onion price instability is going on in Bogura at a time when Bangladesh traders are yet to start onion import after the duty imposition.





Previously imported onions and local ones are available in markets in a submerging condition. The pushed-up onion prices cannot be pulled back any way.





At present the local onion price almost increased to Tk 100 per kilogram (kg).





Imported stock Indian onions were selling at Tk 55 per kg at the wholesale level on Friday. But on Saturday per kg Indian onions was selling at Tk 65. On Friday, local onions were selling at Tk 78 per kg while at Tk 85 on Saturday. At the retail level per kg onion is selling at Tk 90.





An importer and wholesaler Parimal Prasad Raj said, "Not only India, our onions are also similar to those of Myanmar, one of the countries from where onion imports are permitted. Onions of Egypt are very big in size than other countries. There are also differences of taste among these."





Sale price of Myanmar onions will stand at Tk 100 per kg, he added.





When asked about rising price of local onions despite huge supply, he said, "At this age of mobile and media, our farmers can know when imported onion price will go up, and then instantly they start to reduce supply level, creating crisis in markets."





Onions now available in warehouses were purchased before at higher prices from Pabna, Meherpur and Kushtia, he added.





A retail trader at Fateh Ali Bazar Matiar said, "We sell at Tk 5/7 profits per kg. All things are being controlled by wholesalers and importers."