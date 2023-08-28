Video
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in Bhola, Moulvibazar

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Three young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Moulvibazar, in two days.
BHOLA: Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar and Lalmohan upazilas of the district in two days.
An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The incident took place in Char Ramesh Village under Bheduria Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, 19, son of Md Kamal Hossain, a resident of the village.
Local sources said Shahin came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was charging his auto-rickshaw, which left him seriously injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Shahin and rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Iqbal Hossain Sohel, 22, son of Md Kamal Majhi, a resident of Ward No. Balurchar area under Kalma Union in the upazila.
It was known that Sohel went to irrigate a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon. At that time, he came in contact with live electricity while switching on an electric motor, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as not complaint was lodged from them.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The incident took place in Narayan Kkhetra Village under Munshibazar Union of the upazila at around 11 pm.
The deceased was identified as Santash Shabdakar, 22, son of Bijoy Shabdakar, a resident of the area.
According to local sources, Santash came in contact with a live electric wire accidentally in the house at around 11 pm, which left him dead on the spot.  
His two siblings were also injured as they came forward to save Santash at that time.  
Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the     incident.


