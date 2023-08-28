HSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ after losing admit card





CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: An HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself after losing her admit card in the city on Saturday.The incident took place in Post Office area under Sadarghat Police Station (PS) in the city.The deceased was identified as Rimjim Dasgupta, 20, daughter of Rajiv Dasgupta, a resident of the area.Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadarghat PS Akhtar hosen said the student lost her admit card of the HSC examination while she was returning home from her college on Thursday.On Saturday, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house after being saddened by the incident.Being informed, police recovered the hanging body from the scene and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.