Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

HSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ after losing admit card

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: An HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself after losing her admit card in the city on Saturday.
The incident took place in Post Office area under Sadarghat Police Station (PS) in the city.
The deceased was identified as Rimjim Dasgupta, 20, daughter of Rajiv Dasgupta, a resident of the area.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadarghat PS Akhtar hosen said the student lost her admit card of the HSC examination while she was returning home from her college on Thursday.
On Saturday, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house after being saddened by the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the hanging body from the scene and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teenage girl rescued, 3 smugglers held in Khulna
Five found dead in 5 districts
Girl killed in Bhola road mishap
Incomplete bridge causes public sufferings at Ullapara
Onion prices go up in Bogura despite huge supply
3 electrocuted in Bhola, Moulvibazar
HSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ after losing admit card
Brother struggles to stop sister’s early marriage at Durgapur


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft