Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:37 AM
Brother struggles to stop sister’s early marriage at Durgapur

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 27: A brother has sought help from Durgapur police station (PS) of the district to prevent early marriage of his sister.  
This child marriage case was reported in Choubardiya Majhipara Village in Durgapur Municipality on Friday morning.
Alam Jani firstly sought the assistance from his parents. But his family effort got futile. Later on, he shared his attempt to the groom's family to stop it. His second initiative also got bogged down. Then he went to the PS to lodge a complaint.   
He said, his sister is only 11 years old. She is studying in Class VI. Despite her young age, the preliminary discussion for her marriage has already been made.
The groom, a 32-year-old businessman, is set to marry his sister. The wedding ritual 'Nakful' for his sister's wedding has also been arranged.
He further said, arranging a child marriage is unacceptable. He believes, his parents do not understand the gravity of the situation. Alam hopes to pursue her education. He is determined to protect her from the detrimental effects of the child             marriage.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Nazmul Haque, confirmed the complaint made with the PS. Police have taken necessary actions in response to the complaint, the PS OC added.
Durgapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohel Rana said, he came across a picture on Facebook related to this matter.
'I am keeping contact with the OC regarding the situation. If necessary, legal measures will be taken through appropriate court channel', the UNO maintained.


