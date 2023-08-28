Video
Monday, 28 August, 2023
Prigozhin's death confirmed by investigators

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Aug 27: The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash on Wednesday has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis, Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list," she added.

Among the other nine people listed onboard the Embraer private jet was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence.

Speculation the Kremlin may have been involved in Wednesday's crash has been rife, with the incident coming exactly two months after Wagner staged a mutiny against Moscow's military leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as "tragic" to reporters on Friday, calling rumours of possible foul play an "absolute lie".

Russian officials opened an investigation into air traffic violations after the crash but have otherwise not disclosed details about the possible cause.

Meanwhile, Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last week.

Russia's aviation agency had previously published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet which crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow on Wednesday. They included Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man who helped found the Wagner group.

"As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," it said.

There had been some speculation, especially on pro-Wagner Telegram channels, about whether Prigozhin - who was known to take various security precautions in anticipation of a possible attempt on his life - had really been on the doomed flight.

Authorities have yet to say what they believe caused his private jet to fall from the sky.    �AFP, REUTERS


