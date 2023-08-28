

Tigers reach Sri Lanka sans Liton, Sakib



The Tigers took the flight in the afternoon of the day and reached in Colombo at 6:15pm (BST), confirmed BCB by a video message. They rested the on boarding day. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. therefore, is going to start practicing today.



Liton caught fever at the eleventh hour and eventually he missed the flight and is expected to fly today if the situation improves. The good news for the side is, the wicketkeeper batter tested negative for dengue.

If Liton's condition may not improve, Bangladesh will look for another opening option and Rony Talukdar can be the possible alternative.



The unavailability of Liton will be a big jostle for Bangladesh since they are going to miss the most experienced opener Tamim Iqbal due to niggle and will be playing a mega event like Asia Cup with an experimental and less experienced opening pair.



Sakib however, is going to join the team today as he didn't get ticket on Sunday.



The Asia Cup is going to kick start on August 30 with the match between Pakistan and Nepal. Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on August 31 in their first match and will play against Afghanistan in the next group match on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan.



Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are playing in group-B while India, Pakistan and Nepal are competing in group-A.



Top two sides of each group will be playing in Super-4 group.



