Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dilshan Madhushanka to miss Asia Cup

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned.

According to the top sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Madhushanka has muscle injury to his lower abdominal area and advised rest. He will have to be rehabilitated and can be considered for the World Cup, if he is recovered.
 
Kusal Jenith Perera, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 is likely to join the squad later, it is also understood.
 
The two players likely to be added to the squad are Nuwan Thusara and either Binura Fernando or Kasun Rajitha.
 
Asitha Fernando and Dushan Hemantha have been added to the 15-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, it is learned.
The 29-year-old all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has replaced the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, who has a hamstring injury and is ruled out at least for the initial matches of the Asia Cup.  

Like Wanindu, Dushan Hemantha is also a right-hand batter and a leg break bowler.
 
The 26-year-old Asitha Fernando is also a right-arm fast bowler like Chameera.

There has been no change in most of the support-staff except there will be one fielding coach. Manoj Abeywickrama who was a second fielding coach when the home team last played against Pakistan has not been with the team to Kandy.

Only Anton Roux will be in charge of the fielding coach for the team, it is understood.

The Sri Lanka team is scheduled to leave from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headquarters for Kandy on Sunday late in the evening.
Both Sri Lanka and the Indian teams will be staying in the same hotel.

Sri Lanka will be playing its first match against Bangladesh on Thursday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers reach Sri Lanka sans Liton, Sakib
Nepal's Lamichhane rape trial delayed, heads to Asia Cup
Dilshan Madhushanka to miss Asia Cup
Mbappe dominates on home return as PSG outclass Lens
Man Utd rally to beat Forest, Arsenal held by 10-man Fulham
Possible to become champions playing good cricket: Taskin
Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top ODI rankings
Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft