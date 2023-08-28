Dilshan Madhushanka to miss Asia Cup







According to the top sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Madhushanka has muscle injury to his lower abdominal area and advised rest. He will have to be rehabilitated and can be considered for the World Cup, if he is recovered.



Kusal Jenith Perera, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 is likely to join the squad later, it is also understood.

The two players likely to be added to the squad are Nuwan Thusara and either Binura Fernando or Kasun Rajitha.



Asitha Fernando and Dushan Hemantha have been added to the 15-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, it is learned.

The 29-year-old all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has replaced the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, who has a hamstring injury and is ruled out at least for the initial matches of the Asia Cup.



Like Wanindu, Dushan Hemantha is also a right-hand batter and a leg break bowler.



The 26-year-old Asitha Fernando is also a right-arm fast bowler like Chameera.



There has been no change in most of the support-staff except there will be one fielding coach. Manoj Abeywickrama who was a second fielding coach when the home team last played against Pakistan has not been with the team to Kandy.



Only Anton Roux will be in charge of the fielding coach for the team, it is understood.



The Sri Lanka team is scheduled to leave from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headquarters for Kandy on Sunday late in the evening.

Both Sri Lanka and the Indian teams will be staying in the same hotel.



Sri Lanka will be playing its first match against Bangladesh on Thursday.



