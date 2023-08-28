Mbappe dominates on home return as PSG outclass Lens







In a meeting of two teams winless in their first two league matches, PSG emphatically put their season back on track.



The victory lifted them to fourth, two points behind leaders Monaco, who drew on Friday, and Marseille who won earlier Saturday.

"I'd always like things to go the way they did tonight, but in football there are always surprises," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.



"There was a Champions League rhythm," the Spaniard said. "My players were very brave and against a team that defends well. We created a lot of chances."



Mbappe, making his first home start since being reinstated to the team following a contract dispute, posed a threat from the start.



In the first half, he had one shot saved by goalkeeper Brice Samba and another cleared off the line by Kevin Danso before Marco Asensio scored his first goal for the club in the 44th minute.



PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha surged up the field before moving the ball on to Warren Zaire-Emery who passed to Asensio just outside the box. The Spaniard curled a left foot shot in off the base of the post.



Mbappe added a ferocious second after 51 minutes, meeting a return pass from Lucas Hernandez with a first-time side-foot shot from the edge of the box that rocketed past Samba.



Mbappe forced another good save from Samba as PSG dominated possession.



On a rare Lens counter-attack, Elye Wahi, the club's record signing, who came on after 57 minutes, outpaced the home defence and forced a sprawling save from Gianluigi Donnarumma. �AFP



