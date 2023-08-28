Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd rally to beat Forest, Arsenal held by 10-man Fulham

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MANCHESTER, AUG 27: Manchester United hit back from conceding twice in the first four minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday as Arsenal dropped Premier League points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Fulham.

West Ham ended Brighton's perfect start with a 3-1 win that puts David Moyes' men on top of the table, while Tottenham are also on seven points after they won 2-0 at Bournemouth.

United were looking to kickstart their season after losing 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend, but could not have got off to a worse start at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

There were just three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock when Willy Boly then found the net from Morgan Gibbs-White's free-kick.

United escaped with a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season, despite being outplayed by the visitors, to dampen expectations they could challenge for a first league title in a decade.

But they battled back to secure a vital three points in thrilling fashion.

Cristian Eriksen started the comeback when he turned home Marcus Rashford's cross.

Casemiro missed a great chance to level before the break but made amends when he fired home Bruno Fernandes' knockdown.

Forest captain Joe Worrall was then sent off 23 minutes from time for bringing down Fernandes as he bore down on goal.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers reach Sri Lanka sans Liton, Sakib
Nepal's Lamichhane rape trial delayed, heads to Asia Cup
Dilshan Madhushanka to miss Asia Cup
Mbappe dominates on home return as PSG outclass Lens
Man Utd rally to beat Forest, Arsenal held by 10-man Fulham
Possible to become champions playing good cricket: Taskin
Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top ODI rankings
Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft