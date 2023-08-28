Video
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:35 AM
Possible to become champions playing good cricket: Taskin

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh players and officials avoided journalists at airport during leaving the country to play in the Asia Cup.
 
However, pace sensation Taskin Ahmed dropped few statement of hope before leaving the country.

"Our main target is to play the final," Taskin told at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.

Bangladesh played the final of the previous Asia Cups but never lift the trophy of the event. If Bangladesh can go to the final, it will be the fourth final for them. Will they remain satisfied with just playing in the final?

"We certainly want to be the champions but the main thing is to play good cricket," replied Taskin.

"It is possible on our part to become champions if everyone plays his best cricket," he added.

Taskin is the leading pacer of the country. He might set his own plan of actions and must has own target. But the speedster emphasizes on his contribution for the team. He said, "Team achievement is the big achievement. I'll be personally happy if we can play the final of the Asia Cup".

SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

STANDBY - Taijul Islam and Saif Hasan.


