16 banks’ Tk 50,000cr provision shortfall deferred for up to 9yrs







If the amount of deferred provisioning amount was included, the figure would have been Tk 70,000 crore. The provision shortfall refers to a situation in which a financial institution, such as a bank, has not set aside an adequate amount of funds to cover potential losses arising from loans that may go unpaid or defaulted.



The provision shortfall essentially signals a compromised capacity to maintain the required provisions against loans that have defaulted.

An aggregate sum of Tk 28,966 crore of five state-run banks has been deferred for periods ranging from one year to nine years.



Among them, crisis ridden Janata Bank's Tk 8,503 crore and BASIC Bank's Tk 4,785 crore provision shortfalls have been deferred for nine years, while Sonali Bank's Tk 3,720.89 crore and Agrani Bank's Tk 5,911 crore provision shortfalls have been deferred for four years.



For Rupali Bank, its Tk 6,046 crore provision shortfall will remain deferred until the bank finalises its 2023 annual financial statements, potentially until June 2024.



The BB in its latest annual financial stability report said, 'Though the current level of capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) appears to be adequate to withstand any plausible shock in the near future, it may not sustain if the central bank withdraws the accommodative provisioning stance in near future.



Therefore, some pre-emptive measures need to be taken to raise the capital base of the banks over time.'



Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, said that the central bank seemed to contradict this stance by extending additional facilities to banks rather than withdrawing the accommodating provisioning approach.



Quoting the BB's report, Zahid said that a 3-per cent rise in non-performing loans could cause the banking sector's CRAR to drop below the required 10 per cent minimum.



The central bank has allowed AB Bank's Tk 6,245.55 crore provision shortfall to be deferred for about six years, while One Bank's Tk 1,024.41 crore provision shortfall has been deferred for five years.



Furthermore, National Bank's Tk 10,869.9 crore, NCC Bank's Tk 684.8 crore, Dhaka Bank's Tk 497.75 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank's Tk 427.72 crore, IFIC Bank's Tk 419.67 crore, Standard Bank's Tk 298.69 crore, First Security Islami Bank's Tk 170 crore, Southeast Bank's Tk 120.87 crore and South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank's Tk 37 crore provision shortfalls have been deferred until the finalisation of their 2023 annual financial statements, which may go beyond June 2024.



As per banking rules, banks have to keep from 0.50 per cent to 5 per cent of their operating profits in provisioning against general category loans, 20 per cent against classified loans of the substandard category and 50 per cent against classified loans of the doubtful category.



They have to set aside 100 per cent of classified loans of the bad or loss category from the profits as provisioning.



High volumes of defaulted loans or non-performing loans are the key reason for the banks' inability to maintain adequate provisions, BB officials said.



The volume of defaulted loans in the country's banks soared to Tk 1,31,620 crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022.



Certain banks have been granted the deferral facilities as a result of increased provision shortfalls and the banks might experience a decline in their capital without the facilities, BB officials said.



