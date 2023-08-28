Video
BGMEA urges Kurdistan to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan called on Dr. Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of Board of Investment, Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil, Iraq.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan pointed to the attractive and favourable investment climate in Bangladesh and invited the Kurdistan investment to avail the advantages.

Their discussions centered on means of promoting bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Kurdistan. The meeting also focused on how both sides could collaborate in opening windows of bilateral investment opportunities.

Chairman of Investment Board Dr. Mohammed Shukri highlighted the investment facilities offered by the Kurdistan Regional Government to foreign investors.

He assured that support and cooperation from the Kurdistan regional government would be provided to Bangladeshi investors, especially free land for settling up companies in Kurdistan. Both sides expressed their hope of getting mutual benefits through cooperation.

Other members of the delegation were Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, Director, Giant Group; Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; and Nisher Khan, Managing Director, Banika Fashion Ltd.

Fazlul Bari, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq; and Dr. Ahmed Jalal, President of Kurdistan-Bangladesh Business Council were also present at the meeting.



