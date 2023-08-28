

Unilever, BPGMEA underscore recycling of plastic products



They were speaking at national seminar titled 'Innovation for Plastic Circularity' jointly organized by Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday.



Bangladesh Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan, MP, was present at the seminar as the Chief Guest. Also present in the seminar as Special Guests were Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chairman, Parliamentary, Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr. Fahmida Khanom, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Md. Amin Helaly, Vice President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The Planning Minister said: "It is important to ensure that businesses can operate in a peaceful and stable environment. We are committed to supporting industry for a circular economy."



Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP said: "Proper management of plastic waste is necessary to protect the health of the citizens. However, in case of plastic pollution, the key solution will be to reduce mismanagement of plastic waste.



Coordination between producers and the country's policymakers will play a vital role in this. I invite Dr. Colin Kerr, Head of Unilever's Packaging Excellence and Technology, to establish an innovation hub in Bangladesh."



Dr. Colin Kerr, Head of Packaging Excellence and Technology, Unilever; presented his keynote presentation on 'Innovation and Inspiration in Packaging for Holistic Plastic Circularity', where he illustrated the innovations that Unilever has adopted in packaging globally to ensure environmentally friendly packaging.



The seminar also featured two panel discussions: the first, titled 'Importance of Innovative Design for Plastic Circularity,' moderated by Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman, Country Representative of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the following panellists; Ruhul Quddus Khan, Supply Chain Director, UBL; Amir Daud, COO, Bengal Group; Anisur Rahman, Director, Premiaflex Plastics; M Hossain Iraz, Director, Operations, Akij Bashir Group; and R N Paul, Managing Director, Pran-RFL Group. The second, titled 'Importance of Innovation in Collection and Recycling for Plastic Circularity,' was moderated by Ms. Shamima Akhter, Director--Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications at UBL, with panelists including Dr. Ijaz Hossain, Ex-Professor and Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Matt Demorais, Head of Corporate Affairs and Issues, Unilever; Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, Chief Executive Officer, Chattogram City Corporation, KM Iqbal Hossain, Vice President, BPGMEA, and Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director, TEL Plastics, RFL Group.



An exhibition titled 'Innovative Material and Packaging', showcased the innovation in producing and recycling plastic products and packaging from local organisations and UBL, was inaugurated by the Chief Guest and the Special Guests during the seminar.



Dr. Colin Kerr, said: "Our holistic aim to achieve 'less, better and no plastic' framework is reflected in our commitment to innovate plastic packaging designs.



Unilever Bangladesh has already successfully implemented new approaches to reduce plastic packaging. For example, Lifebuoy and Vim Bar packaging use 18% and 30% less plastic, respectively.



For the transition to better plastic usage, our pioneering move to use food-grade recycled polypropylene in packaging has inspired others."



Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Unilever Bangladesh, said: "We all have a responsibility towards the planet.



As part of Unilever's global push for innovation in plastic packaging and a waste-free planet, Unilever Bangladesh is actively adopting innovations in how our products are packaged.



Through innovative packaging and effective waste management implementation, UBL aims to optimise plastic's many benefits."



Amin Helaly, Vice-president, FBCCI, said: "We need to work together for the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for Bangladesh by 2041. We need to adopt a 10-year plan regarding a circular economy."



Shamim Ahmed, President, BPGMEA, said, "The need for plastics has increased exponentially to maintain product quality, but proper waste management is also essential. I request the ministries concerned and the Government to ensure adequate support for the industry.



As Per Capita Income is increasing in Bangladesh, the use of plastic is also increasing. As a result, the process of waste collection is gradually becoming a bigger challenge."



Ministers, parliamentarian and business leaders underscored the need for recycling of plastic products for the sake of pollution free environment.They were speaking at national seminar titled 'Innovation for Plastic Circularity' jointly organized by Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday.Bangladesh Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan, MP, was present at the seminar as the Chief Guest. Also present in the seminar as Special Guests were Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chairman, Parliamentary, Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr. Fahmida Khanom, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Md. Amin Helaly, Vice President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).The Planning Minister said: "It is important to ensure that businesses can operate in a peaceful and stable environment. We are committed to supporting industry for a circular economy."Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP said: "Proper management of plastic waste is necessary to protect the health of the citizens. However, in case of plastic pollution, the key solution will be to reduce mismanagement of plastic waste.Coordination between producers and the country's policymakers will play a vital role in this. I invite Dr. Colin Kerr, Head of Unilever's Packaging Excellence and Technology, to establish an innovation hub in Bangladesh."Dr. Colin Kerr, Head of Packaging Excellence and Technology, Unilever; presented his keynote presentation on 'Innovation and Inspiration in Packaging for Holistic Plastic Circularity', where he illustrated the innovations that Unilever has adopted in packaging globally to ensure environmentally friendly packaging.The seminar also featured two panel discussions: the first, titled 'Importance of Innovative Design for Plastic Circularity,' moderated by Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman, Country Representative of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the following panellists; Ruhul Quddus Khan, Supply Chain Director, UBL; Amir Daud, COO, Bengal Group; Anisur Rahman, Director, Premiaflex Plastics; M Hossain Iraz, Director, Operations, Akij Bashir Group; and R N Paul, Managing Director, Pran-RFL Group. The second, titled 'Importance of Innovation in Collection and Recycling for Plastic Circularity,' was moderated by Ms. Shamima Akhter, Director--Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications at UBL, with panelists including Dr. Ijaz Hossain, Ex-Professor and Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Matt Demorais, Head of Corporate Affairs and Issues, Unilever; Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, Chief Executive Officer, Chattogram City Corporation, KM Iqbal Hossain, Vice President, BPGMEA, and Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director, TEL Plastics, RFL Group.An exhibition titled 'Innovative Material and Packaging', showcased the innovation in producing and recycling plastic products and packaging from local organisations and UBL, was inaugurated by the Chief Guest and the Special Guests during the seminar.Dr. Colin Kerr, said: "Our holistic aim to achieve 'less, better and no plastic' framework is reflected in our commitment to innovate plastic packaging designs.Unilever Bangladesh has already successfully implemented new approaches to reduce plastic packaging. For example, Lifebuoy and Vim Bar packaging use 18% and 30% less plastic, respectively.For the transition to better plastic usage, our pioneering move to use food-grade recycled polypropylene in packaging has inspired others."Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Unilever Bangladesh, said: "We all have a responsibility towards the planet.As part of Unilever's global push for innovation in plastic packaging and a waste-free planet, Unilever Bangladesh is actively adopting innovations in how our products are packaged.Through innovative packaging and effective waste management implementation, UBL aims to optimise plastic's many benefits."Amin Helaly, Vice-president, FBCCI, said: "We need to work together for the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for Bangladesh by 2041. We need to adopt a 10-year plan regarding a circular economy."Shamim Ahmed, President, BPGMEA, said, "The need for plastics has increased exponentially to maintain product quality, but proper waste management is also essential. I request the ministries concerned and the Government to ensure adequate support for the industry.As Per Capita Income is increasing in Bangladesh, the use of plastic is also increasing. As a result, the process of waste collection is gradually becoming a bigger challenge."