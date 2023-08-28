

Executive Motors introduces BMW electric vehicle



"We are immensely proud to introduce the BMW iX3 M Sport, the first-ever BMW electric vehicle in Bangladesh. This marks a pivotal moment for both the BMW brand and our valued customers here," said Executive Motors.Operation Director Ashique Un Nabi.



"The entire world is experiencing an electric vehicle revolution, which will eventually supplant automobiles that run on fossil fuels. In keeping with that, Executive Motors Limited began the iX3's journey within the entire country."

"The vehicle maintains BMW's performance, technology, and tradition while promoting a cleaner and better environment in our nation," he added.



The BMW iX3 M Sport represents a paradigm shift in the realm of sustainable mobility, combining BMW's iconic design language and innovative technologies to deliver an exhilarating, emission-free driving experience, Executive Motors said in a press release.



Executive Motors will set up BMW standard charging stations at 16 locations across the country for the convenience of customers, which will mark an important milestone for the nation's journey of electric vehicles, according to the statement.



