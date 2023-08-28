Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rajshahi's mango goes to Russia for first time

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RAJSHAHI, Aug 27: A Rajshahi-based exporting organization has sent gourmati and katimon varieties of mangoes to Russian markets from Rajshahi for the first time.

Air Arabia G9-517 flight departed from Dhaka with 200 kilograms of gourmati and 100 kilograms of katimon for Russia on Saturday morning.

Confirming the matter Chief Executive Officer of MTB Agro and Garden Mahtab Ali said this is the first venture of exporting Rajshahi's mango to Russia. The buyers are also Russian.

He said the mangoes were collected from the orchard of Nazim Uddin of Kundua village under Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj.

Mahtab Ali said gourmati and katimon mango varieties produced round the year but those were harvested in August and September for maximum profit. In time, the season of all other varieties ended.

He also said exporting mango to Russia was not so easy. "We were trying for the last three years and became successful overcoming all obstacles this year," he added.

Ali mentioned that they have become successful in the field of establishing a brand image of Bangladesh's mangoes through ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging.

He also said the Russian authority has given permission for exporting mangoes for the next five years.

"We are very much optimistic of sending varieties of mangoes, including Khirsapat, next year," he added.

Shamsul Wadud, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension, said they are searching new markets around the world.

Exporting mangoes from Rajshahi is gradually increasing.

Last year, 222 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts to different global markets.

This year, the figure surpassed 380 tonnes, he added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB gives $300m to train 900,000 BD rural youths for better jobs
Maiden Bangladesh Agricultural Investment Forum launched
16 banks’ Tk 50,000cr provision shortfall deferred for up to 9yrs
India plans petroleum export to BD thru waterways
BGMEA urges Kurdistan to invest in Bangladesh
Unilever, BPGMEA underscore recycling of plastic products
Executive Motors introduces BMW electric vehicle
Emirates carried over 14m passengers in June-August


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft