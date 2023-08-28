Rajshahi's mango goes to Russia for first time







Air Arabia G9-517 flight departed from Dhaka with 200 kilograms of gourmati and 100 kilograms of katimon for Russia on Saturday morning.



Confirming the matter Chief Executive Officer of MTB Agro and Garden Mahtab Ali said this is the first venture of exporting Rajshahi's mango to Russia. The buyers are also Russian.

He said the mangoes were collected from the orchard of Nazim Uddin of Kundua village under Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj.



Mahtab Ali said gourmati and katimon mango varieties produced round the year but those were harvested in August and September for maximum profit. In time, the season of all other varieties ended.



He also said exporting mango to Russia was not so easy. "We were trying for the last three years and became successful overcoming all obstacles this year," he added.



Ali mentioned that they have become successful in the field of establishing a brand image of Bangladesh's mangoes through ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging.



He also said the Russian authority has given permission for exporting mangoes for the next five years.



"We are very much optimistic of sending varieties of mangoes, including Khirsapat, next year," he added.



Shamsul Wadud, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension, said they are searching new markets around the world.



Exporting mangoes from Rajshahi is gradually increasing.



Last year, 222 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts to different global markets.



This year, the figure surpassed 380 tonnes, he added. �BSS



