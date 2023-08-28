Video
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:33 AM
SIBL distributes fund among Shariatpur marginal farmers

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) as the lead bank distributed investment among marginal farmers, low-income professionals, school banking account holders and small traders under the refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank at an event in Shariatpur Development Society, Shariatpur recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme while Shoheli Afrin, Additional Director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank, was present as chief guest.

Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank, Sadat Ahmad Khan, Head of SME and AFD of SIBL, Mohammad Mosle Uddin, Khulna Zonal Head, Md. Abdul Gaffer Miah, President and Ajoy Kumar Sarker, General Secretary, Bankers Association of Bangladesh, Shariatpur District, Sardar Torikul Islam, Manager of Shariatpur Branch, along with local dignitaries, farmers, local traders were also present in the programme.


