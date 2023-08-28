Video
MetLife launches fast-track dengue claims settlement service

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

To support various community initiatives taken to fight dengue, MetLife Bangladesh has launched a fast-track service to settle dengue-related insurance claims on a priority basis.

Through this service, customers will be able to get notified about their claims decision within just 3 hours of applying and then subsequently receive their claims faster than usual, says a press release.

The service is applicable for hospital expenses and death claims due to dengue. A customer will be eligible for 3-hour claims decision process upon sending the required documents to 3hoursdenguecl[email protected] email address by 12:30 p.m. on a working day.

Commenting on the service, MetLife Bangladesh's CEO Ala Ahmad said, "MetLife has always come forward with solutions to help communities tackle challenges.

This dedicated service is our sincere effort in giving people the assurance of our heartfelt care in their times of need."

Terms and conditions about the 3-hour Dengue claim decision service can be found here: https://www.metlife.com.bd/three-hour-claims-dengue/


