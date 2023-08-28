Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

S Korea to support capacity building for BD’s universal pension scheme

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

As part of this capacity building provided by KOICA, five key officials from the Finance Division will be attending an extensive training program from September 4-12 in the Republic of Korea to foster knowledge exchange, skill enhancement, and best practice adoption.

The training programme is designed to provide participants with insights into South Korea's advanced pension management practices and administrative strategies, enabling them to drive positive reforms within their own system.

The Korean National Pension Service is the third-largest in the world, managing $800 billion in assets, and is equipped with a state-of-the-art system for secure and accurate management of the national pension, said a media release.

An orientation for five high-level officials from the Finance Division was organized on Sunday by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) at Bangladesh Secretariat in a bid to enhance capacity-building for the effective management of the country's national pension scheme, which has been launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month aiming to bring the citizens, aged above 18, under the pension coverage.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kang, Hyun Suh, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Office said that KOICA is pleased to be a part of Bangladesh's journey to be a 'Welfare State' aspiring to achieve a middle-income country's economic status.

She reiterated the hope that by equipping the officials with the necessary tools and knowledge, KOICA under its CIAT (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow) program aims to elevate the standard of pension scheme management in Bangladesh, ultimately benefiting its citizens.

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, Additional Secretary (Budget and Expenditure Management) and Executive Chairman (National Pension Authority), who will lead the trainees, stated that this training will be a critical step toward advancing the nation's pension management capabilities, as well as enriching the expertise of our officials, allowing them to contribute more effectively to the welfare of our retirees.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB gives $300m to train 900,000 BD rural youths for better jobs
Maiden Bangladesh Agricultural Investment Forum launched
16 banks’ Tk 50,000cr provision shortfall deferred for up to 9yrs
India plans petroleum export to BD thru waterways
BGMEA urges Kurdistan to invest in Bangladesh
Unilever, BPGMEA underscore recycling of plastic products
Executive Motors introduces BMW electric vehicle
Emirates carried over 14m passengers in June-August


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft