Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying







At the end of the closing, DSEX, the main index of the DSE increased by 18.14 points to 6,298. DSES Shariah index alsoincreased by 5.27 points to 1,371 and DS-30 index rose by 9.66 points to 2,140 points.



Out of 333 companies traded on DSE on this day, 32 companies' share prices fell. Against that, the shares of 121 companies increased. And there are 180 shares of the company unallocated. In that, the main index of DSE DSEX increased by 18.14 points and stood 6,298 points.

Among other two indices of DSE, DSES Shariah index increased by 5.27 points to 1,371 points. And DS-30 index increased by 9.66 points to 2,140 points.



7 crore 86 lakh 72 thousand 933 shares and mutual funds of 333 institutions were traded on Sunday. Which stands at Tk 427.49 crore and Tk 413.48 crore was traded on Thursday.



The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Fu-Wang Food, Rupali Life Insurance, BSC, Sonali Paper, Sea Pearl Beach, Miracle Industries, Eastern Housing, LafargeHolcim, ADN Telecom and JMI Hospital.



At the CSE, the main index rose by 47 points to 18,617. Shares and units of 163 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the price of 65 has increased, the price of 24 has decreased and the price of 74 has remained unchanged.



At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 4.49 crore were traded in CSE. Tk 6.49 crore shares and units were traded on the previous day.



