Govt of Myanmar in exile vows to deliver justice to survivors of military atrocities





The National Unity Government (NUG) of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Government of Myanmar in exile, on Saturday commemorated with great sadness the sixth anniversary of the egregious atrocities committed against the Rohingya people by the Myanmar military in 2017.



The National Unity Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar expressed its sadness for the Rohingya people on the sixth anniversary of the egregious atrocities by the Myanmar military in 2017.





In the statement, the NUG said, "Thousands of Rohingyas were killed and disappeared. Rape and sexual violence, including mass gang rape, were used systematically to intimidate, terrorise and punish Rohingya women and girls. Hundreds of villages were razed to the ground. Lives were destroyed, and histories were erased. Last year, the United States government determined that these crimes amounted to genocide."



"Today, over one million Rohingya people remain displaced not only from their villages and homes but from the country to which they belong. Many live in crisis and deep poverty as refugees, including in camps in Bangladesh. A growing number of Rohingya denied any foreseeable prospect of a return to their homes and livelihoods in Myanmar have resumed treacherous sea voyages, placing their lives in the hands of traffickers. This shows just how desperate they are," the statement reads.



The statement also reads: The National Unity Government recognises the Rohingya people as an integral part of Myanmar and as nationals. We acknowledge with great shame the exclusionary and discriminatory policies, practices, and rhetoric that were long directed against the Rohingyas and other religious and ethnic minorities. These words and actions laid the ground for military atrocities, and the impunity that followed them emboldened the military's leaders to commit countrywide crimes at the helm of an illegal junta.



The NUG-the government of Myanmar in exile, was formed following coups in 1962, 1988, and 2021.