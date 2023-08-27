Bangladeshi dead in Canada restaurant attack







Sharif Rahman, 44, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday, 10 days after the attack, the Canadian media reported.



According to police, Sharif asked three customers to pay their bills as he attempted to close the restaurant on Aug 17, but the trio sparked a "dispute".

The suspects violently attacked Sharif and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, outside The Curry House on Aug 17, before fleeing the scene, according to reports.



He was promptly rushed to the hospital and placed on life-support in a critical condition.



Police said the investigation into Rahman's death is now considered a homicide. Investigators were still trying to locate the suspects, CBC News reported.



Sharif, from the Bateshwar area near Sylhet Cantonment, graduated from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. He established the restaurant after moving to Canada in 2015. He is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old daughter.



On Thursday, police released images of two suspects and a vehicle, where they were seen leaving the incident scene.



The suspects ran southbound on 2nd Avenue East towards 9th Street, where they continued eastbound on 9th Street East, police said.



The two suspects are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s and the other likely in his late 40s to mid-50s, CBC News said.



Police said the vehicle in question appears grey or blue, and is an early 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.



The city mayor, Ian Boddy, sent condolences to Sharif's family and said Sharif was the victim of a "senseless act of violence".



"An attack like this on one of our business community members is an attack on the entirety of the community," the mayor said in a statement.



"Sharif was an exceptional member of our community. He used to spend time on city and county committees. He was a successful entrepreneur and passionate person."



A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and was shared in the mayor's official statement.



Outside the restaurant, community members paid their respects with flowers.



People in the community are also raising funds to support Sharif's family.

�bdnews24.com



