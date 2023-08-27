All must work together to end violence, prevent more atrocities in Myanmar: Uzra Zeya







Zeya was speaking on the occasion of six years since the start of the horrific genocide against Rohingyas, said the US Department of State.



However, US has also shared information with the Gambia in connection with the case the latter brought forward against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over atrocities committed against the Rohingyas.

"All must take the next steps together to bring an end to the violence and prevent the recurrence of atrocities," the US Under Secretary said acknowledging the genocide as the first step, not the last.



She thanked members of the Rohingya diaspora who joined in. "I applaud your resilience in the face of ongoing persecution," she said.



"During my visit to Bangladesh in July, I met with Rohingya refugees, who shared personal stories of the horrific violence they and their families endured in Burma and the fear of continued persecution that prevents their return," Zeya said.



The Myanmar military targeted one of the most vulnerable and marginalized populations in the country, forcing over 740,000 Rohingyas to seek refuge in Bangladesh. The rippling impact of those attacks continues today, six years later.



Bangladesh hosts over a million Rohingya refugees, with significant numbers seeking refuge in nearby countries. Many more remain internally displaced in Myanmar's Rakhine State.



The gradual loss of rights, citizenship, homes, and even their lives in the years leading up to the 2016-2017 outbreak of atrocities made clear that the regime sought to destroy Rohingya communities based on a false, discriminatory narrative of ethnic and religious differences. This false narrative attempts to obscure the fact that Rohingyas have been an integral part of Myanmar society for generations.



"We are unwavering in our commitment to provide assistance to survivors and victim, seek accountability for those responsible, and pursue justice for the survivors and victim," Zeya said.



In terms of providing assistance, the United States is the leading single donor of life-saving humanitarian assistance to this cause.



US have provided more than US$2.1 billion to assist those affected by the crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region since 2017.



Since 2009, the United States has warmly welcomed nearly 13,000 Rohingyas from the region, including from Bangladesh.



"Our work is not just humanitarian, we also must move towards accountability," Zeya said.



The US also provides support to the UN's Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which has a mandate to collect, consolidate, preserve, and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 2011.



US support includes providing the mechanism with $2 million of funding to strengthen its ability to conduct open-source investigations and to protect witnesses and victims.



"We are not alone in seeking accountability. On Wednesday, we joined 12 other nations on the UN Security Council in a joint statement calling out the continued, unrelenting violence perpetrated by the military regime," Zeya said.



This statement called on the regime to restore the rights of the Rohingyas.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the United States expanded its Myanmar-related sanctions on authorities to include any foreign individual or entity operating in the jet fuel sector of Myanmar's economy and designated two individuals and three entities under this authority.



