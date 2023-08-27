NBR official Masuma's ex-husband behind  her abduction: RAB





The National Board of Revenue (NBR)'s Joint Commissioner of taxes Masuma Khatun was abducted allegedly at the directives of her former husband.



Former husband Harun-ar-Rashid, a retired official of BCS Admn Cadre, hired their suspended car driver Masud and his associates at Tk 70,000 to abduct Masuma Khatun.





Earlier on Friday night, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three persons, including, the prime accused, driver Masud, from Sreepur in Gazipur and others from Sabujbagh in Dhaka following a case filed by the victim.



RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference in the capital on Saturday. Masud confessed to the kidnapping Masuma Khatun, he said.



The RAB official said the kidnappers had a plan to take the victim woman to a house in Hatirjheel. In exchange, Harun assured them of giving a large amount of money.



On August 17, victim Masuma Khatun, who works as Joint Commissioner (Taxes) at NBR's Taxation Zone-2, was abducted from Ramna area while she was on way to her Siddeswari residence.



After long 18 hours, on August 18, local people of Mathartek rescued Masuma from the area and caught red-handed three kidnappers and, later, handed them over to police.



The victim NBR official filed a case with Ramna Police Station at night on August 19 under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act accusing her former driver Masud and his accomplishes for her abduction in broad-daylight.



On Friday night, a team of RAB arrested three accused including prime accused driver Masud, from Sreepur in Gazipur and Masud's associates Abdul Jalil alias Ponu, 48, and Md Hafiz alias Shahni, 48, from Sabujbagh in Dhaka.



The RAB's Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference in the capital on Saturday. Masud confessed to the kidnapping incident, he said.



Commander Khandaker Al Moin said arrested Masud was the driver of the victim. On August 1 last, Masuma Khatun sacked him from service on disciplinary ground. It created strong resentment and vengeance in Masud against Masuma.



According to the RAB, several people physically assaulted Masuma and her driver in front of Viqarunnesa Noon School and College at Siddeswari at about 8:00pm on August 18. They also broke a leg of the NBR official by inflicting torture upon her. Her eyes were also partially damaged.



