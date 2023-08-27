Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NBR official Masuma's ex-husband behind  her abduction: RAB

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent


The National Board of Revenue (NBR)'s Joint Commissioner of taxes Masuma Khatun was abducted allegedly at the directives of her former husband.

Former husband Harun-ar-Rashid, a retired official of BCS Admn Cadre, hired their suspended car driver Masud and his associates at Tk 70,000 to abduct Masuma Khatun.
After abduction, the victim was supposed to be taken to a house at Hatirjheel area. Victim's former husband Harun-ar-Rashid also assured Masud alias Masum, 42, of giving a large amount of money if they could take the woman to the place of Harun's choice.

Earlier on Friday night, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three persons, including, the prime accused, driver Masud, from Sreepur in Gazipur and others from Sabujbagh in Dhaka following a case filed by the victim.

RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference in the capital on Saturday. Masud confessed to the kidnapping Masuma Khatun, he said.

The RAB official said the kidnappers had a plan to take the victim woman to a house in Hatirjheel. In exchange, Harun assured them of giving a large amount of money.

On August 17, victim Masuma Khatun, who works as Joint Commissioner (Taxes) at NBR's Taxation Zone-2, was abducted from Ramna area while she was on way to her Siddeswari residence.

After long 18 hours, on August 18, local people of Mathartek rescued Masuma from the area and caught red-handed three kidnappers and, later, handed them over to police.

The victim NBR official filed a case with Ramna Police Station at night on August 19 under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act accusing her former driver Masud and his accomplishes for her abduction in broad-daylight.

On Friday night, a team of RAB arrested three accused including prime accused driver Masud, from Sreepur in Gazipur and Masud's associates Abdul Jalil alias Ponu, 48, and Md Hafiz alias Shahni, 48, from Sabujbagh in Dhaka.

The RAB's Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference in the capital on Saturday. Masud confessed to the kidnapping incident, he said.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said arrested Masud was the driver of the victim. On August 1 last, Masuma Khatun sacked him from service on disciplinary ground. It created strong resentment and vengeance in Masud against Masuma.

According to the RAB, several people physically assaulted Masuma and her driver in front of Viqarunnesa Noon School and College at Siddeswari at about 8:00pm on August 18. They also broke a leg of the NBR official by inflicting torture upon her. Her eyes were also partially damaged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt of Myanmar in exile vows to deliver justice to survivors of military atrocities
Bangladeshi dead in Canada restaurant attack
All must work together to end violence, prevent more atrocities in Myanmar: Uzra Zeya
NBR official Masuma's ex-husband behind  her abduction: RAB
AL tells diplomats about assassination of Bangabandhu, others
9 dead, 1,960 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Journos attacked by docs while gathering news
Flood situation in North likely to improve soon


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft