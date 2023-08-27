Video
AL tells diplomats about assassination of Bangabandhu, others

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) at a discussion on Saturday narrated and highlighted the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members to foreign ambassadors and diplomats based in Dhaka.

Bangabandhu's house help Abdur Rahman Roma, an eyewitness of the killings narrated how it all happened in front of him to the Ambassadors and foreign diplomats at a discussion titled 'August Tragedies: Old Animus in a Novel Veil' at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at historic Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. AL International Affairs Sub-committee organised the discussion to mark 48th death anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day.

The discussion began with the welcome speech of AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed.

Speaking as the chief guest, AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury said, "The responsibility of the trial of Bangabandhu's murder was on all of us and his daughter Sheikh Hasina carried it out. She sought justice for Bangabandhu's murder taking the risk of her life."

" Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to fulfill the basic needs of the people of the country as dreamt by Bangabandhu and she is successful. Now, it is difficult to find ultra poor in the country.

 The living standard of people has improved significantly in last 14 years under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," Matia Chowdhury added.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, National Leader Syed Nazrul Islam's daughter Sayeda Zakia Noor Lipi MP spoke as special quests.

Bangabandhu's house help Abdur Rahman Roma gave a harrowing account of  the  terrible night of August 1, to the diplomats.

The discussion over, diplomats and AL leaders laid wreaths on Bangabandhu's portrait.

Later, AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed told reporters  "Members of the political wing of foreign embassies were invited. They have been informed about the assassination of Bangabandhu, his children and about Awami League."

"Being informed they were more shocked than us. They said why so many brutal killings were carried out, even pregnant women were killed," Shammi added.


