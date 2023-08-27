Flood situation in North likely to improve soon







Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the BWDB said intensity of monsoon rains lessened in the upstream northwestern Indian states from Saturday creating a possibility of no further deterioration of the situation during next 24 hours.



BWDB Additional Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Md Mahbubur Rahman said that the Teesta was flowing above danger mark by 45cm at Kawnia point in Rangpur and 7cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari respectively at 9:00am on the day.

According to the bulletin of the FFWC issued on Saturday, water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River is in rising trend while all major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country including the Ganges-Padma Rivers are in steady state and the situation may continue for the next 24 hours.



According to the meteorological agencies, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and adjoining upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 24 hours.



For this reason, the Surma, Kushiyara, Someswari, Jadukata, Bhugai-Kangsha and Sarigowan rivers of the North-Eastern region may rise at times during these periods.



The rising trend of the Teesta River may remain steady in the next 24 hours. In next 24 hours, the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts adjacent to Teesta basin may remain steady, FFWC Duty Officer Mehadi Hasan, also Assistant Engineer of BWDB said.



