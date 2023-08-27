Video
Home Front Page

PM to address BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sept 1

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
DU Correspondent

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address as the chief guest Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, close to Dhaka University campus at 3pm on September 1, BCL President Saddam Hussain said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is expected to give important message to Chhatra League leaders and activists before the next general election, Saddam said at a press conference at DU Madhur Canteen.

"It will be the largest student rally in living memory," he said.

After holding internal discussions BCL formed 127 coordinating teams to organise the meeting at Suhrawardy Udyan.

BCL leaders and activists of all levels have been carrying out publicity in their respective units across the country to make the event successful, said Saddam.

BCL leaders hoped that over five lakh leaders and activists will attend the rally to be organised in remembrance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of August 15, 1975.

Saddam said that BCL wants to ensure 'political death' of BNP and other anti-liberation forces on the streets through assembly.

The rally will be the reflection of student society's decree in favour of Sheikh Hasina and the spirit of the Liberation War, Saddam added.

BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and DU chapter President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon were present in the press conference, among others.


