Tokyo-Dhaka talks on track to ink transfer: Japanese envoy







"For peace and stability, Japan established the cooperation framework styled Official Security Assistance (OSA) in April where Bangladesh was elected one of the four candidate countries," Kiminori said speaking at a roundtable titled 'Materialising Japan-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership: Diplomatic, Economic and People-to-People Relations,' at Multipurpose Hall of the Embassy of Japan.



IWAMA Kiminori said to boost ties and exploring avenues for increased connectivity between India, Bangladesh, and Japan, preparations were underway, it is trilateral interaction, spearheaded by India in the border areas and northeastern region of India

"This partnership aims to leverage Bangladesh's strategic geographical location to foster collaboration in investment, market development, and, crucially, improved connectivity," he said.



Appreciating Japan's assistance in infrastructure development, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam speaking as the chief guest requested the Japanese Ambassaador to take meaningful steps in resolving the Rohingya crisis considering its good relations with Myanmar.



"On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, we hope that Japan will step up efforts to help resolve the Rohingya crisis," Shahriar said.



The Pan-Asia Research Institute (PARI), a new Japan-based think tank, organised the discussion.



The ambassador said for peace and stability, Japan established the cooperation framework styled OSA for the benefit of armed forces and the regional organisations of like-minded countries.



"All these steps show how much importance Japan attaches to Bangladesh," he said speaking at the roundtable on materializing Japan-Bangladesh strategic partnership: diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations at the embassy in Dhaka.



Bangladesh and Japan welcomed recent frequent port calls at Chittaong by vessels of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and the high-level mutual visits of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and Bangladesh Armed Forces.



Three segments discussed at the roundtable were:(i) economic cooperation, (ii) diplomatic cooperation, and (iii) people to people connectivity.



Bangladesh- Japan relations witnessed a significant jump in the last decade. In 2014, during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, it was elevated to comprehensive partnership level. During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Tokyo in April, the partnership was elevated to strategic level.



At the roundtable, the ambassador highlighted the economic as well as people-to-people connectivity.



He said to deepen economic cooperation, the two countries established the Joint Study Group on the possibility of a Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in April 2023.



The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the entire route of the Dhaka Metrorail, under construction with Japan's support, would be inaugurated in October.



The ambassador said that Japan already dispatched language teachers as part of the cultural cooperation. Japanese overseas cooperation volunteers (JOCVs) will also be dispatched soon.



He said that Japan was also trying to start the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) programme in Dhaka as part of hiring human resources.



"We expect that Japan will step up its 'meaningful efforts' to resolve the Rohingya crisis with Myanmar," Shahriar Alam said.



He thanked Japan for its contribution to Bangladesh's development.



He said Shinzo Abe's visit to Dhaka in 2014 and Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Japan in 2023 added special momentum to the relationship between the two countries.



Trade and investment between the two countries increased. For the first time, two-way trade crossed $4 billion, he said.



He said that the work to enhance connectivity between Dhaka and India's north-eastern region was going on with support from Japan.



PARI Executive Director and Professor of Japanese studies at Dhaka University said Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun.



President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam, Yuji Ando, country representative JETRO, Dhaka Office and the president of the PARI, spoke among others.



Bangladesh ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed sent a message on the occasion.



Former Bangladesh ambassadors Jamil Majid and Ashraf-Ud-Doula, Apex Footwear Ltd managing director Syed Nasim Manzur, Dhaka University International Relations Department chairperson Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Foreign Ministry's East Asia and Pacific Wing Director Sayem Ahmed, JICA Bangladesh senior representative Eiji Yamada, Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka (JCIAD) president Tetsuro Kano, and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) Secretary General Md Anwar Shahid were present as panelists.

