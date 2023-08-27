

Nazrul's 47th death anniv today



Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) along with socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.



The programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of the poet beside the Dhaka University central mosque, discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama from the poet's literary works.

Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while the national dailies will publish special supplements.



AL and its associate bodies will pay homage to the National Poet by wreaths at his grave at the Dhaka University area at 7:00 am. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will lead the ruling party. Senior leaders of the party will also be present at that time, said a press release from the AL office.



Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher. The nation got inspiration from his poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggle.



Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.



After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour. Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.



Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899. On August 27 in 1976, the poet breathed his last in the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the city.



Today is the 47th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and the day will be observed with a befitting manner across the country.Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) along with socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.The programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of the poet beside the Dhaka University central mosque, discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama from the poet's literary works.Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while the national dailies will publish special supplements.AL and its associate bodies will pay homage to the National Poet by wreaths at his grave at the Dhaka University area at 7:00 am. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will lead the ruling party. Senior leaders of the party will also be present at that time, said a press release from the AL office.Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher. The nation got inspiration from his poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggle.Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour. Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899. On August 27 in 1976, the poet breathed his last in the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the city.