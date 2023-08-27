Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nazrul's 47th death anniv today

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Nazrul's 47th death anniv today

Nazrul's 47th death anniv today

Today is the 47th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and the day will be observed with a befitting manner across the country.

Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) along with socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

The programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of the poet beside the Dhaka University central mosque, discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama from the poet's literary works.

Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while the national dailies will publish special supplements.

AL and its associate bodies will pay homage to the National Poet by wreaths at his grave at the Dhaka University area at 7:00 am. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will lead the ruling party. Senior leaders of the party will also be present at that time, said a press release from the AL office.

Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher. The nation got inspiration from his poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggle.

Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour. Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.

Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899. On August 27 in 1976, the poet breathed his last in the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt of Myanmar in exile vows to deliver justice to survivors of military atrocities
Bangladeshi dead in Canada restaurant attack
All must work together to end violence, prevent more atrocities in Myanmar: Uzra Zeya
NBR official Masuma's ex-husband behind  her abduction: RAB
AL tells diplomats about assassination of Bangabandhu, others
9 dead, 1,960 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Journos attacked by docs while gathering news
Flood situation in North likely to improve soon


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft