Body of Chinese man found floating in River Bhairab in Khulna

It is learnt that Chinese engineer Wang Siao Khui went out of home in the evening on August 24 last for a barber shop to get a haircut. His translator said he did not come back at night. Then a general diary was lodged with Khalishpur Police Station. Police are investigating the matter. But, his whereabouts could not be traced until Friday. KHULNA, Aug 26: The floating body of a Chinese national was found in the River Bhairab at Khalishpur Charer Haat in Khulna city on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Wang Siao Khui, an engineer of 800-MW under-construction power plant project inside Khulna Newsprint Mills.Nimai Mondal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khalishpur Police Station, said that being informed by local people, police recovered the body of the Chinese national at about 10:00am. The reason behind the death could not be known immediately, he added.Khulna PBI Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun Biswas said they went to the spot receiving THE information. "We are investigating the matter."It is learnt that Chinese engineer Wang Siao Khui went out of home in the evening on August 24 last for a barber shop to get a haircut. His translator said he did not come back at night. Then a general diary was lodged with Khalishpur Police Station. Police are investigating the matter. But, his whereabouts could not be traced until Friday.