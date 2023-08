JHENAIDAH, Aug 26: Three people including a mother and her daughter died after being electrocuted in separate incidents in Harinakundu and Kaliganj upazilas of Jhenaidah on Saturday.



JHENAIDAH, Aug 26: Three people including a mother and her daughter died after being electrocuted in separate incidents in Harinakundu and Kaliganj upazilas of Jhenaidah on Saturday.The deceased Marium Khatun, 60, and her daughter Taslima Khatun, 35, hailed from Gobrapara village under Harinakundu upazila, and Abdul Alim, 50, was from Gopinathpur village under Kaliganj upazila.Abul Kalam Azad, Chairman of Daulatpur union parishad in Harinakundu upazila, said mother Marium came into contact with a live electric wire while working in the house in the morning.