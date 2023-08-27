Video
Foreign Voluntary Org Bill drafted barring Acquisition of Immovable Property

Public opinion sought

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The government has prepared 'Foreign Voluntary Organisations (Regulation of Acquisition of Immovable Property) Bill 2023' keeping the provision that the foreign voluntary organisations wouldn't be able to acquire any immovable property in the country without prior permission of Bangladesh government.

A public notification regarding this matter has been posted by the Ministry of Land on its official website seeking opinion of people or the stakeholders.

Individuals who have comments and suggestions regarding the proposed law are invited to submit them in writing to the 'Acquisition-1 Wing' of the Ministry of Land. Submissions can be made by post or email at '[email protected]', and they should reach the ministry by September 11,2023.

As per the draft law, no foreign voluntary organisation can acquire any immovable property in Bangladesh by way of purchase, donation, exchange, or any other means without prior approval of the government.

The draft law also stipulates that if any foreign voluntary organisation acquires any immovable property in Bangladesh in violation of this provision, the property can be confiscated by the government, and the confiscated property will be handed over to the government without any encumbrances.

The draft law, defined foreign voluntary organisation as an organisation or authority that may or may not be a corporation. Such organisations may be formed or established in any country outside Bangladesh, according to a land ministry press release.

According to the interpretation of the draft law, the purpose of these foreign voluntary organisations is to serve any person, organisation, or authority within Bangladesh or to conduct voluntary activities.

Following enactment into law, 'The Foreign Voluntary Organisations (Acquisition of Immovable Property) Act 2023' will replace the 'Foreign Voluntary Organisations (Acquisition of Immovable Property) Regulation Ordinance 1983'.


