Air Force Chief off to Qatar

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for Qatar on Saturday for an official visit along with two entourages.

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff will make courtesy call on with Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Aqeel Al-Nabit, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces and Major General (Pilot) Jassim bin Muhammad Al-Mannai, Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force.

They will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests, says an Inter Service Public Relation ( ISPR) directorate media release.

Besides, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy in Doha. This visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a significant role in strengthening the existing relationship between Bangladesh Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force.     �UNB


