Exposing corruption needs working together: Speakers at Abdus Salam commemoration

Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:01 AM
Home Back Page

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a discussion on Saturday emphasised the need for working in unison with journalists to uncover corruption at local and national levels, contribute to democracy and ensure accountability and transparency in the country.

They also stressed the need for following late journalist Abdus Salam, who set an example in the field of journalism with integrity, courage and patriotism. "The way Abdus Salam wrote the truth throughout his life without caring about personal gain or loss is an inspiration for the present generation of journalists," said journalists and other speakers at a discussion at National Press Club.

Abdus Salam Smriti Sangsad organised the event on to mark 113th birth anniversary of Abdus Salam, former editor of The Bangladesh Observer.

Abdus Salam, who was awarded Ekushey Medal in journalism, was the first imprisoned editor during the language movement, president of the Pakistan Editors Council, former member of the East Pakistan Provincial Council.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of The Daily Observer and Chairman of DBC News presided over the meeting while Emeritus Professor of Dhaka University Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque attended in the event as the chief guest and Editor of Daily Juganttor Saiful Alam, Press Club president Farida Yasmin, former Press Club president Showkat Mahmud, former Press Club president Kamal Uddin Sobuj, former director of Bangladesh Press Institute Dr Abdul Hye Siddique, Editor of Samakal Alamgir Hossain and family members of the Abdus Salam re also spoke, among others. 

Emeritus Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque urged to write a memory of renowned journalist of Abdus Salam so that people could know about the  contribution of journalists in various fields.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that Abdus Salam was a legendary journalist as he was one of the few who paved the way for brave journalism in the country. Now journalists are divided by party politics. So our editorial institution is in question. Degradation is underway. Journalists are getting involved in party politics, he said.

He called it as unfortunate that the journalists' organisations have been divided, hampering professionalism as well as democratic values. Today the owners themselves are becoming editors. He called upon journalists to stay united and take a strong stand against militancy.

Abdus Salam Memorial President Rehana Salam and General Secretary Loton Ekram moderated the discussion while editors and senior journalists highlighted various aspects of late Abdus Salam's courageous journalism.

They said that Abdus Salam was an institution. People like him are very much needed now, they added.
Highlighting his career, the speakers said that Abdus Salam used to believe in developing an agenda on the fundamental values of democracy, human rights and freedom of expression.

He looked for a media fit for getting the best possible opportunity to have access to expose corruption, irregularity and anti-people laws and policies, they noted.


