Contractors likely to be appointed in Oct







According to Matarbari Port Development project sources, the evaluation works of the tenders submitted for construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port project are likely to be completed in the next month of September. Then the authority will go for appointment of the contractors for both portions of Chattogram Port and Roads and Highways department (RHD).



After their appointment, the work orders will be issued, said CPA sources.

Sources said that the drawing and design of the port has already been completed.



In the recently announced budget for the fiscal 2023-24, an amount of Tk 2,676 crore has been proposed for CPA Portions and Tk 1687 crore for RHD Portions.



CPA sources said, in the first phase of the construction works, the cost has been estimated over Tk 18000 crores in two parts.



Nearly Tk 9000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while additional Tk 9000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port development Project.



CPA sources said, in the CPA component only two foreign tenders have been submitted for three packages of the project.



Mitsui one Japanese tender for package number 1 for construction of civil works, another Japanese Penta Ocean for package number 2 for procurement of equipment were submitted. But there was no tender for package number 2(b) for procurement of tug boats.



Meanwhile, in RHD Component, a total of 14 tenders including 11 foreign have been submitted for construction of 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new Embankment, Construction of 17 bridges, Construction of 1.6 km long 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road Soft Soil Improvement Works.



This project has comprised of two components i) Construction of a new Port ii) Construction of a new Port Access Road. The Construction of new road component located in Chakaria and Moheskhali Upazilas of Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh.



The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has received a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) towards the cost of "The Matarbari Port Development Project (RHD Component)" and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards payments under the contracts for: Civil Works Package No. CW-3a Construction of Matarbari Port Access Road (West Section) and Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road, Civil Works Package No. CW-3b Construction of Matarbari Porl Access Road (Central Section), and Civil Works Package No. CW-3c construction of Matarbari Port Access Road (East Section).



The works include; Construction of 26.0 km long Port Access Road including 14 bridges, and 1.2 km 4-lane North-South Connector Road, Construction of 10.5 km 2 lane Port Access Road including four bridges, and 1.2 km long 4-lane North-South Connector Road, Construction of 6.4 km long 2-lane Port Access Road including four bridges, Construction of 9.1 km long 2-lane Port Access Road including six bridges.



RHD sources said, the tenders include 9 Japanese, 2 Chinese and 3 Bangladeshi.



In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth.



The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.



According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finace nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2026, the works of the second phase will begin.



Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.



Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.



The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.



