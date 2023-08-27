Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three BNP stalwarts undergoing treatment in Singapore

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent


Three senior leaders of the BNP Standing Committee are now in Singapore. According to BNP sources, they all went to Singapore for treatment.

BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer that Mirza Abbas, his wife Afroza Abbas and two sons went to Singapore for treatment.  
Mirza Abbas's personal physician and BNP health secretary Md Rafiqul Islam said, "Mirza Abbas went to Singapore on a Bangladesh Biman flight on Saturday morning. His wife Afroza Abbas was also with him. Both of them will get treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore."

Rafiqul Islam said, "Mirza Abbas has been suffering from complications of the digestive system for a long time. He is also at risk of heart disease. Earlier, he was treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

 There will be some physical examination of Afroza Abbas along with her follow-up."

On May 23 last year, Abbas also received treatment at the same hospital for a stomach problem.

Earlier on Thursday last, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh also went to Singapore. He has now been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital for various health complications, including a blockage in the nerve in his neck.

After being released from jail in 2015, Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment, where the issue in his internal carotid artery was detected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body of Chinese man found floating in River Bhairab in Khulna
Three electrocuted in Jhenaidah
Nine killed in Indian train coach fire
Foreign Voluntary Org Bill drafted barring Acquisition of Immovable Property
Air Force Chief off to Qatar
Exposing corruption needs working together: Speakers at Abdus Salam commemoration
Contractors likely to be appointed in Oct
Three BNP stalwarts undergoing treatment in Singapore


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft