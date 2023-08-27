Three BNP stalwarts undergoing treatment in Singapore





Three senior leaders of the BNP Standing Committee are now in Singapore. According to BNP sources, they all went to Singapore for treatment.



BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer that Mirza Abbas, his wife Afroza Abbas and two sons went to Singapore for treatment.





Rafiqul Islam said, "Mirza Abbas has been suffering from complications of the digestive system for a long time. He is also at risk of heart disease. Earlier, he was treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.



There will be some physical examination of Afroza Abbas along with her follow-up."



On May 23 last year, Abbas also received treatment at the same hospital for a stomach problem.



Earlier on Thursday last, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh also went to Singapore. He has now been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital for various health complications, including a blockage in the nerve in his neck.



After being released from jail in 2015, Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment, where the issue in his internal carotid artery was detected.



