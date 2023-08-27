Arms trader held with cartridges in Khulna







Being informed, a teal of Khulna RAB-6 raided in Kaiya Bazar area and arrested Sumon with a shooter gun, four cartridges and a mobile phone set. The arrested was handed over to Harintana Police Station with arms and ammunition in the afternoon. KHULNA, Aug 26: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged arms trader with arms and ammunitions from Kaiya Bazar area under Harintana Police Station in the city on Friday night.The arrested was identified as Md Sumon, 19, son of Nur Islam, resident of Harintana Thana area.Being informed, a teal of Khulna RAB-6 raided in Kaiya Bazar area and arrested Sumon with a shooter gun, four cartridges and a mobile phone set. The arrested was handed over to Harintana Police Station with arms and ammunition in the afternoon.A case was filed. �BSS