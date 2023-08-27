Autorickshaw driver dies in a road crash in Sitakunda





CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: A CNG-run autorickshaw driver was killed as a speeding bus ran over his vehicle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday morning.The deceased was Mohammad Shahab Uddin, 35, son of Abdul Malek of Bashbaria union under the upazila.Baro Awlia Highway Police Station's Sub Inspector Deepak Kumar Singh said the accident happened in the morning as the Chattogram-bound bound bus collided with the three-wheeler when it was about to take the highway after refueling from a fuel station in the Bashbaria area, leaving him critically injured.He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family without autopsy upon their request.The bus driver and his helper managed to flee with the vehicle before their arrival on the spot, the police officer added. �UNB