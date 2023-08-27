|
Autorickshaw driver dies in a road crash in Sitakunda
|
CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: A CNG-run autorickshaw driver was killed as a speeding bus ran over his vehicle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday morning.
The deceased was Mohammad Shahab Uddin, 35, son of Abdul Malek of Bashbaria union under the upazila.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family without autopsy upon their request.
The bus driver and his helper managed to flee with the vehicle before their arrival on the spot, the police officer added. �UNB