Sunday, 27 August, 2023
Home City News

Man with 701g of gold bars worth Tk 58 lakh held in Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent


Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized six gold bars weighing around 701 grams from Kakdanga frontier under Kolaroa upazila in Satkhira district on Saturday.

The paramilitary member also arrested one person identified as Faruque Hossain in connection with the incident.
Sources at the BGB's Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) headquarters, said it had a secret information that a gold consignment will be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Kakdanga border.

Based on the information, an operational team of the BGB led by Naib Subedar of Kakdanga BOP, Md Abu Taher Patwari took a strategic position in the area of Kakdanga Botgachthala Pakarasta in the morning.

When Faruque was seen walking towards the border in a van and was suspiciously stopped by the BGB raiding party. Later, the BGB raid team searched his van and recovered six gold bars.

 The weight of recovered gold is around 701 grams and present market value is at Tk 58 lakh, said commanding officer of the BGB 33 battalion Lt Col Md Ashraful Haque.

A case was registered against the detained person in Kalaroa Police Station, the CO said and added that the arrested was handed over to the police station.


