Two held with 38-kg hemp in C’nawabganj
CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Aug 26: Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 38-kg hemp from Sadar upazila here on Friday night.
The arrestees were Md Zakar Ali Zakkar, 37, and Farhad Ali, 27, residents of Rasulpur village in Shibganj upazila of the district.
On a tip off, a team of the department Chapai-nawabganj office conducted a raid in Dariapur Hatapara area of the upazila around 8:00pm and recovered the hemp after searching a truck and arrested truck driver Zakkar and helper Farhad, said deputy director of DNC, Chapainawabganj Md Anisur Rahman. �BSS