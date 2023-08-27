Two held with 38-kg hemp in C’nawabganj







CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Aug 26: Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 38-kg hemp from Sadar upazila here on Friday night.The arrestees were Md Zakar Ali Zakkar, 37, and Farhad Ali, 27, residents of Rasulpur village in Shibganj upazila of the district.On a tip off, a team of the department Chapai-nawabganj office conducted a raid in Dariapur Hatapara area of the upazila around 8:00pm and recovered the hemp after searching a truck and arrested truck driver Zakkar and helper Farhad, said deputy director of DNC, Chapainawabganj Md Anisur Rahman. �BSS