Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD registers 9 more C-19 cases

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,045,264, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent as 725 samples were tested during this period.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 and 1.44 per cent, respectively.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arms trader held with cartridges in Khulna
Autorickshaw driver dies in a road crash in Sitakunda
Man with 701g of gold bars worth Tk 58 lakh held in Satkhira
Two held with 38-kg hemp in C’nawabganj
BD registers 9 more C-19 cases
Repatriation only solution to Rohingya problem: Hasan
Dhaka University’s IBA wins ‘Battle of Minds’ competition
Abducted from Dhaka, teenage boy found dead in Ctg


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft