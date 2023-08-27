BD registers 9 more C-19 cases







With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,045,264, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent as 725 samples were tested during this period.



The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB



