Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 1:00 AM
Repatriation only solution to Rohingya problem: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Immediate repatriation of Rohingya refugees is the only proper solution to the Rohingya problem, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Saturday.

"We see no other option except for the safe return of Rohingya refugees. This is not the solution to move some refugees to other countries, rather it is a problem escalating," Hasan Mahmud said in a seminar held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of Dhaka University marking the 6th year of the Rohingya crisis.

The seminar was bannered as 'Genocide and Justice: Bangladesh's response to Rohingya crisis' and organised by Centre for Genocide studies (CGS), University of Dhaka.

The seminar focused on the suffering of the Rohingya people and ongoing efforts that are being undertaken by the government of Bangladesh to reach a proper solution.

DU VC Prof. Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the seminar and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Chaired by professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, director of Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS), University of Dhaka, Mofidul Hoque, trustee of the Liberation War Museum presented the keynote paper at the event.

Hasan Mahmud said, "Bangladesh is an overpopulated country. We have many severe issues including natural and man-made to address, moreover we have a refugee problem."

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allowed Rohingyas to come in and stay in Bangladesh while the military junta killed them. It was a great response to a humanitarian call. However, now we have over 2 million refugees. While they came first we had to face some problems initially like fanaticism. But our administration very successfully handled those problems. Later, when we moved Rohingya people to Bhasan Char, there were many objections at the beginning from the NGO's as they might face some problems in Bhashan Char because it is a remote area. But they also praised our decision after some days," he added.

Addressing the international community, he said, "International community cannot deny their responsibility. They have a lot more things to do and to solve this problem. Moving a few refugees is not a solution. Repatriation is the only solution to this problem. If the entire international community, especially India and China join in hand, nothing shall bar them from returning to their homeland," the minister added.

DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's provision of shelter to the Rohingyas, including their security, deserves praise. Foreign human rights organizations are also sending aid to the Rohingyas, which is certainly commendable, but it is not a final solution. We want a complete solution for this. We want to see them back to their own land."    �UNB


